Grabouw mother arrested after bodies of boys, aged 3 and 5, retrieved from burning shack

LOCAL

A Grabouw mother is expected to appear in court after allegedly burning her minor sons to death. According to police, officials reported to the Waterworks informal settlement in the early hours of Friday morning and retrieved the bodies of two boys, aged three and five, from a shack on fire.

Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says witness statements led to the woman’s arrest. The 35-year-old has been remanded in custody until her court appearance later on Friday.