Grabouw mother arrested after bodies of boys, aged 3 and 5, retrieved from burning shack

A Grabouw mother is expected to appear in court after allegedly burning her minor sons to death. According to police, officials reported to the Waterworks informal settlement in the early hours of Friday morning and retrieved the bodies of two boys, aged three and five, from a shack on fire.
Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says witness statements led to the woman’s arrest. The 35-year-old has been remanded in custody until her court appearance later on Friday.
“Upon arrival they discovered a shack that was locked and already on fire. During the inspection of the scene the charred bodies of two young boys aged three and five were discovered. As part of the police investigation into the incident, Grabouw police took witness statements and the suspect,  who is the mother of the  children was subsequently arrested. She is currently in police custody and expected appear in the Grabouw Magistrate’s today.”
Photo: VOCfm

