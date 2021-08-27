Grace period for Licences extended

Share this article

















The grace period for the renewal of driver’s licences, temporary licences, professional driving permits and licences for those with learner licences has once again been extended. The initial deadline was set for the end of August.

However, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced earlier today that the courtesy period had been extended to March 31st, 2022. Mbalula said this was to deal with a massive backlog caused by the pandemic resulting in the closure of licensing centres among other things.

Photo: Sourced