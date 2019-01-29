WCED concerned about the rapid increase of school violence

The Western Cape Education Department has raised concerns following a stabbing involving two learners at Manenberg Primary School.

Two learners have been stabbed during an altercation on Monday at a Manenberg school.

According to Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver the two pupils are Grade 6 learners.

Shelver said the caretaker of the school sustained injuries while trying to break up the fight.

“Two grade 6 learners from Manenberg Primary School were involved in an altercation in the classroom on Monday. One reportedly tried to stab the other learner with a pair of scissors. The teacher managed to take the pair of scissors away from the learner, he ran away and came back with a broken bottle and stabbed the other learner. It is reported that both learners have stab wounds,’ she said.

No further information was provided; however the matter will be dealt with accordingly.

In an unrelated incident a 14 year old student was attacked by a gang of girls in Bitterblaar Street in Bonteheuwel.

The girl was hospitalised following the brutal attack in which she was beaten up and kicked in the face and back.

Police confirmed that a case of common assault was opened for investigation.

