Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘Grade 9 certificate of little value for getting a job’

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Education Expert Stephanie Allais says the issuing of a Grade 9 certificate will not improve chances of getting employment.

This comes after the Department of Basic Education announced its plan to pilot the introduction of a general education certificate.

Experts are now worried that the certificate may lower academic standards.

Stephanie says the certificate would be of a little value.

“It’s an incredibly costly enterprise and I don’t see any value that it would add. There’s no reason to believe that people would get a job with a Grade 9 certificate because the labour market is really not absorbing people at that level. Many matriculants are struggling to get a job, so it’s not a lower certificate that people are looking for. The certificate itself isn’t going to solve anything.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.