Grand Moulood Attended by over a thousand devotees in Cape Town

The Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (CTIEC) organized an inspirational event in honour of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). The Grand Moulood 1444 took place on Sunday 29 January and was attended by just over a thousand devotees from across the City of Cape Town, including national and international guests.

The proceedings of the event got underway with the “Juloos” March in honor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to mark the auspicious occasion of the birth of the Holy Prophet.

The second session began with the Melodious recitation from the Holy Quran by Educators of CTIEC, followed by the presentation of Naats by local Naat reciters. This rendition also included students of CTIEC and the Guest Naat Reciters, including Hafez Noor Muhammed Khan Ziyaee of Johannesburg and Moulana Qasim Khothatso of Lesotho who mesmerized the audience with their melodious voices. Furthermore, speeches were delivered by various Ulama with a keynote speech delivered by Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari (Head of Cape Town Ulama Board).

The venue was beautifully decorated and appropriately portioned to cater to males and females separately, LCD screens were placed in the female hall so that they could enjoy the entire program. The immaculate organization by the CTIEC on the grand event and a very special tranquillity in the environment were overwhelming. Various guests attended the event and participated in Recitals and speeches.

The Principal of Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (Moulana Sayed Imraan Shah Ziyaee) said that the way people remained in attendance calmly and with full devotion despite the heat demonstrated the fact that Cape Town is a place of lovers of the Holy Prophet. He said that the Grand Moulood held under the banner of CTIEC conveyed a message of love and peace in a suffocating environment marked by sectarianism and lawlessness.

Special Guests Included Speakers from the Ashrafi Spiritual order of India led by Hazrat Pir Abdul Baqi Ashrafi, many local imams, and Shaykhs represented their respective organizations and participated in the event. All guests were served lunch after the event.

Photo: Hijazi Channel (Sayed Ridhwaan | Yaseen Anthony)