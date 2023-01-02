GRAPHIC CONTENT : Limpopo woman dies after pit bull attack

Share this article

Limpopo police have confirmed that the owner of two pit bulls that attacked Melitta Sekole (43-year) in Ga-Makgatho village, outside Senwabarwana has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

The provincial police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says Nchabeleng Sekole (62) has been remanded in custody and will make his second appearance in the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The woman was attacked a week ago while walking to work and succumbed to injuries at the Pietersburg provincial hospital on Friday.

Family spokesperson Pleasure Makhura says, “When I got to the scene I found her on the floor, naked. The dogs had ripped off her clothes and she was in so much pain. I found the ambulance staff helping her alongside the owner of the dogs. It hurts us that he has not come to the family while he has been visiting her in hospital. We don’t know what we are going to do; she has three children, three of whom are going to matric.”

Meanwhile, 49 pit bulls have been handed over to the SPCA in Bloemfontein after the call to have the fierce dogs banned as domestic pets. This follows the death of Olebogeng Mosime (8) after he was mauled to death by a neighbour’s pit bull at his home at Vista Park in Bloemfontein.

The boy was attacked while playing alone and was bitten on the neck and chest. SPCA spokesperson, Reinet Meyer says more people are surrendering their Pit bulls as they deem them dangerous.

The deputy executive mayor of Mangaung municipality, Mapaseka Mothibi Nkoane called for the tightening of by-laws regarding the ownership of pit bulls.

Source: SABC News