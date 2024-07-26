Grassy Park police seek assistance in murder of 80-year-old during house robbery

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Grassy Park community has been deeply shaken by a harrowing incident involving the murder of an elderly man.

This comes after police discovered the body of an 80-year-old male at a residence on Brookford Road, last Friday (19 July).

The victim was reportedly strangled during a house robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that a murder case has been filed.

“According to reports on Friday 2024-07-19 at about 06:45 members were called out to a scene at Brookford Road, Lotusriver, where the body of a 80 year old male was found. At this stage two flat screens as well as the deceased motor vehicle a silver Nissan Micra were taken,” Van Wyk stated.

Van Wyk said the stolen vehicle was later recovered in the Lansdowne area and has been turned over to the Bellville Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit for further examination.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, member of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) Nicole Jacobus said the community is devasted and shocked at the incident.

“It is very sad; we’ve never had an incident like this happen in our community and that is why it is important for the community to come forward so police can investigate, and we can see what we are dealing with to avoid this happening again.”

“If people don’t want to speak to the police, they can also call the CPF and we will help relay the information.”

Van Wyk said that no arrest has yet been made and the investigations continue.

Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Oliphant on 076 195 0156 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, you can contact members of the Grassy Park CPF. Nicole Jacobus on 083 743 4766, or Melvin Jonkers on 082 782 7703.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile