Grassy Park SAPS arrest a 40-year-old on charges of a prohibited firearm and ammunition

LOCAL

Members of SAPS in Grassy Park arrested and detained a 40-year-old man on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition on Saturday.

While patrolling, the members noticed a suspicious male on a bicycle near the corners of Strandfontein Road and 11th Avenue, Eagle Park.

The suspect was stopped and searched. Police discovered a black and silver Girsan 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and 15 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Meanwhile, Kensington Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 19-year-old man on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition on Saturday.

The unit received information about a potentially robbery that would occur at a shop in Kensington.

During observations, a silver Tazz was spotted. Upon searching the car, a .22 firearm with the serial number filed off and ammunition was discovered.

The teenager is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates court on the aforementioned charges.