Greece denied entry to more than 150,000 migrants this year

Greece prevented 150,000 migrants from entering the country since the beginning of the year, the minister of migration announced yesterday.

Notis Mitarachi told Eleftheros Typos newspaper that Greek forced “prevented 154,102 irregular immigrants entering since the beginning of the year. While 50,000 immigrants have tried to enter Greece in the month of August only.”

Border control is considered one of the main priorities of the conservative Greek government, which assumed power in 2019 and seeks to be re-elected next year.

Last month, the government announced a plan to extend the 40-kilometre wall along the Greek-Turkish border by 80 kilometres , as part of its efforts to control the flow of migrants.

Thermal cameras will be installed on the wall along with the deployment of an additional 250 border guards.

Greece has repeatedly been criticised for pushing back refugee boats and putting migrants’ lives in danger as a result.

Mitarachi denied Athens’ involvement in the illegal deportation of migrants and accused Turkiye of forcing them to cross the border.

Source: Middle East Monitor