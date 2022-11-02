Groote Schuur hospital launches wellness centre for staff

Share this article

By: Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Groote Schuur Hospital and Minister for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo opened the Wellness Centre on Tuesday for the employees at Hospital.

The Groote Schuur Wellness Centre was designed to prioritise the well-being of the hospital’s employees, after the effects the pandemic had on their mental health. The Centre is expected to give the staff at the Groote Schuur Hospital a sense of belonging.

“The pandemic had a negative impact, both socially and psychologically on the general population, more so on the Department’s healthcare workers,” says Minister Mbombo

According to Minister Mbombo, a heavy burden was placed on healthcare workers during the pandemic with fears of contracting the virus and transmitting it to family members, also the loss of colleagues during this period had a huge impact on their mental health.

A few of the services offered by the Wellness Centre include Individual and group counselling or therapy, mental health peer support training and facilitated groups, Stress, trauma and well-being training and workshops.

Minister Mbombo commented, “Our staff and their well-being are of utmost importance. Without them, the health system cannot stand. I welcome this initiative by the Groote Schuur Hospital, in identifying and prioritizing the need to have an on-site wellness centre for all its staff.”

The Wellness Centre will be managed by Misha Naik a mental Occupational therapist, who set in motion the GSH Health and Wellness department during the pandemic.

Naik stated, “I am proud to say I work for an organisation that has truly committed to prioritising the well-being of its employees.” Naik further stated that the creation of the Wellness centre will ensure that service delivery and patient care are of a high standard.

VOC