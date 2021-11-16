Groote Schuur launches Africa’s first Diabetes centre

Groote Schuur Hospital has officially launched its state-of-the-art Diabetes Centre yesterday. This follows World Diabetes Day that was on Monday.

This will be the first public healthcare centre of its kind in Africa.

The launch of the Diabetes Centre was attended by the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde, other officials, as well as management at Groote Schuur Hospital and the sponsors of the Diabetes Centre.

Winde, who is a type 2 diabetic, said that the healthcare platform needs to get back on track after the pandemic’s significant impact on the Province’s ability to render primary healthcare services.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people living with diabetes in Africa is projected to increase by one hundred and forty three percent over the next 2 decades – the greatest increase among all continents.

VOC