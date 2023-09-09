Group accused of killing e-hailer in mob justice attack set to return to court next month

Share this article

The murder case against 12 people accused of killing e-hailing driver, Abongile Mafalala in Parkwood will return to court on 20 October 2023.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, the matter had been postponed for continuation of discussions around a possible plea and sentencing agreement. Mafalala died after being attacked and torched in a mob-justice incident in May last year. The 12 people stand accused of murder, contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and malicious property damage.

Mafalala was wrongly accused of perpetrating an abduction in the area. The crime came at a time where kidnapping fears were heightened around Cape Town.

