Growing outcry over mainstream media’s censored coverage on Palestine

By Ragheema Mclean

Mainstream media has received backlash and is facing accusations of silence and limited coverage regarding the ongoing Israeli bombardments and atrocities in Gaza.

With allegations that certain publications have stifled op-eds, and limited reports on Gaza, the question of where South African media stands has been opened especially considering our nations own history dealing with an Apartheid regime.

Speaking on the VOC Drive time show on Monday, former diplomat and international relations strategist Zeenat Adam shed light on the distressing statistics, revealing that 60 journalists have been killed by the IDF over the past few weeks.

She noted, “Most of these journalists are citizen journalists trying to get the stories out to the rest of the world.”

“These citizen journalists are not confined to any editorial policies of any major media platforms instead they are going straight to social media and are reporting without having any jaded views of what is taking place.”

Adam highlighted a disturbing trend, indicating that journalists have been deliberately targeted, an alarming tactic consistently employed by the IDF over the years, and has heighted now during their incursions into Gaza.

“If we look at the numbers, from 2002 and 2023 before the Gaza war the IDF had killed almost 40-50 journalists throughout Palestine. They’ve done the equivalent over the past few weeks.”

Expressing concern over the biased reporting by media houses globally, Adam pointed out the significant impact of misinformation and disinformation in shaping the perception of the attacks.

She stressed that the media has been very reluctant to report on Israel’s brutality, suggesting that there is currently an apartheid-like censorship happening.

“We are watching a genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza happen live and the media is reluctant to report on it.” “There’s a reluctance to talk about the number of hospitals and schools that have been attacked.” “There’s even an reluctance to talk about the UN run facilities that have been attacked.”

Adam concluded by urging continued scrutiny of media organizations and holding the IDF accountable for misinformation and falsehoods perpetuated in the media.

“We need to continue calling these organisations out and IDF to order on their misinformation and on the lies.”

