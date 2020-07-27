G@tvol Capetonian: ‘This is not a knee-jerk reaction’ on brazen protests around Cape metro

Share this article

















While various protests, most related to land invasions, were still intermittent in numerous areas in the Cape Town metro on Monday, the Gatvol Capetonian group said it has made its point and called off its demonstrations.

Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress and presssure group Gatvol Capetonian, said they would be shutting down major roads across the city between 5am and 11am, with communities from at least 15 areas on the Cape Flats taking part.

However, speaking to VOC News, Adams stated the protest action had been prematurely cancelled due to ‘severe intimidation’ by law officials.

“Over the last couple of days, our support has faced unneeded and unmatched bullying by law officials,” said Adams.

Adams said they are not crooks and need not be treated like they are.

“We are appalled by the scenes that we see playing out around the metro. We don’t burn our infrastructure, we don’t burn busses, or Covid-19 stations. This is about service delivery, or the lack thereof. We are not planning a coup d’état; we do not want to overthrow the government. These are concerned parents,” stated Adams. “It is not our duty to handle the elements…that is the responsibility of SAPS and law enforcement. We are not criminals but what needs to be understood is that criminals live among us, and criminality is bred in our communities,” said Adams.

Furthermore, Adams called out policing as being a task of ‘convenience’.

“They are very efficient when they want to be. But when we need them to be, they are nowhere to be seen,” claimed Adams.

Police have managed to stop a group of protesters from disrupting traffic flow on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain this morning, while various protests in the Cape Town metro have disrupted traffic flow.

“There are reports of tyres alight on the R300 towards the N2, with the road closed at the Stellenbosch Arterial,“ said the City Traffic Service’s Maxine Bezuidenhout. “In Atlantis, Old Mamre Road is closed in Dassenberg and Silverstroom roads. In Kraaifontein, Old Paarl Road remains closed at Maroela Road. “In Heideveld, the Duinefontein northbound has been closed between Ascension and the N2.“

In Steenberg, Millitary Road is closed at the railway crossing. In Eerste River, the R102 has been reopened in both directions between Plein and Buttskop.

However, Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the protests have not disrupted traffic flow on major routes such as the N1, N2 and N7.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City is deploying its available staff to respond to any public violence. This comes after Mayor Dan Plato yesterday said SAPS should stop the protests as it is blatant criminality.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction to what we see happening in Bloekombos and Wallacedene,” stated Adams.

When asked about having to call protests off all the time due to police intimidation, Adams said it was a means of venting.

“These protests are for us to release our frustration. We go back home to our harsh reality but the protest will continue until we get to election…until the coloured people have a voice of their own until people in council protest on their behalf,” said Adams.

“We are grooming young kids for this, educated kids, brilliant kids. We don’t mind digging the foundation but our youth will build this house,” said Adams on being the voice that coloured people need in parliament.

