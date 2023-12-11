Gugulethu CPF Member’s Murder Shakes Community

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The Deputy Chairperson of the Gugulethu Community Policing Forum, (CPF) Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto was murdered at her home during the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood that Dinginto was fatally shot by an unknown suspect.

Speaking to VOC News, National CPF Fransina Lukas vehemently condemned the senseless killing of the deputy chairperson of the Gugulethu CPF.

She expressed: “The only sin of this brave crime fighter was to fight for a safe and peaceful community where she lives.” “We send our sincere condolences to her family on their loss as well as the CPF in Gugulethu and the broader community of the Western Cape.”

Lukas urged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to swiftly implement a 72-hour plan to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

“We want to call on all community crime fighters, not to become despondent, not to lose hope, but to intensify the fight against crime in the name of our fallen hero Lulama, she added.”

VOC News has reached out to SAPS but was unable to retrieve comment.

Photo: Pexels