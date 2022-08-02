Gugulethu mass murder suspects back in court for bail

Share this article

LOCAL

Three men from Philippi East and Gugulethu, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for their bail applications on Tuesday.

Their court appearance stems from their arrest last month in connection to a fatal shooting incident of eight people, in Gugulethu, in June last year.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says the shooting occurred during a traditional cleansing ceremony. Potelwa says five victims died on the scene while the other three succumbed to their gunshot wounds while being treated at a medical facility.

VOC