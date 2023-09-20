Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Gulf countries, US call for demarcation of Kuwait-Iraq maritime border

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the US today called for the completion of demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders, Reuters reports.

A joint statement released after a meeting of GCC Arab foreign ministers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi in New York, said they also called on the Iraqi government to “expeditiously resolve the domestic legal status of the 2012 Kuwait-Iraq Agreement to regulate maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah and ensure that the agreement remains in force.”

The land border between the two was demarcated by the United Nations in 1993 after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, but it did not cover the length of their maritime boundaries, and this was left for the two oil producers to resolve.

Baghdad insists that the delineation should provide it unhindered access to Gulf waters, a lifeline for its economy and oil exports.

Source: Middle East Monitor


