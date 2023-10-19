Gun violence claims more than 100 lives

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) said that 125 people were killed in under two weeks as gang violence and sporadic shooting incidents has rocked the Cape Flats.

Crime has increased in at least five townships regarded as crime hotspots in the Western Cape, despite the latest crime statistics showing that the overall provincial picture is improving.

Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha are among the areas that have shown an increased crime rate.

Byron De Villiers, Community Policing (CPF) Forum spokesperson for the Lentegeur area said that gun violence has plagued the community with little to no justice as innocent people continue to lose their lives in the process.

“Gun violence in the area is very much ongoing and very traumatic for the residents who find themselves ducking and diving when the shots are fired,” he said.

De Villiers said that SAPS are trying but, in most cases, justice is not served

“Just yesterday SAPS three firearms were removed in the area after an active shooting occurred, but no arrests have been made which is very concerning,” he added.

Speaking to VOC Breakfast host Goolam Fakier on Thursday morning De Villiers said its challenging for SAPS and CPF’s to work as a collective when it comes to crime prevention or ridding the streets of criminal elements.

“Besides the fact that SAPS don’t necessarily have the interest of communities at heart, as they are a national entity, its challenging for us to work together because we constantly have a different station commander who first has to find their feet before understanding the conditions the communities find themselves in,” he stressed.

Lamenting on the deployment of SAPS vehicles in the Mitchells Plain area, De Villiers said it made no difference in quelling crime.

“From our side we have noted no difference at all. We need more active police members no cars, and if they bring in new cars, the abuse of the cars and the functionality of these cars should be considered,” he added.