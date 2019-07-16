Gunmen on motorbikes kill Marc Batchelor, former Chiefs, Pirates striker

Share this article

















The family of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker, Marc Batchelor has reacted with shock to the news of his death.

Batchelor was gunned down in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Monday evening.

His brother, Warren Batchelor rushed to the scene after receiving the news.

“I’m sitting in the front seat and I need a minute to process what I am seeing,” his brother told News24.

Earlier News24 reported that Gauteng police had confirmed that a man had died after he was shot several times in his car while on his way to Olivedale.

According to police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, the man was driving with his gardener when he was attacked at around 18:00 by two men who were on motorbikes.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene,” Dlamini said.



Marc Bachelor was shot dead while driving his car. (Supplied)

News24 understands that the shooting may have been a hit, however Dlamini said the motive behind the attack is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated.

Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, who was an associate to the former soccer star told News24 that he was a family man and not one for “war”.

“My comment [to] those who shot him [is they] should be afraid, very afraid. I know who was after him,” he said

No suspects have been arrested.



Gunmen on motorbikes are alleged to have killed the former soccer star. (Supplied)

(Source: News24)

Share this article

















Comments

comments