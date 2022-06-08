Gunmen open fire at Khayelitsha mall killing four

Share this article

LOCAL

Four people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a supermarket in Site B in Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says unknown men entered the Madiba supermarket in Sulani Drive and opened fire. She says three victims died on the scene while the fourth later died in hospital.

Potelwa says organised crime detectives are probing the incident. She says the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. More than 20 people have been shot dead in the township in recent months.

Source: SABC