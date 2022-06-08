Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Gunmen open fire at Khayelitsha mall killing four

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Four people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a supermarket in Site B in Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, says unknown men entered the Madiba supermarket in Sulani Drive and opened fire. She says three victims died on the scene while the fourth later died in hospital.

Potelwa says organised crime detectives are probing the incident. She says the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage. More than 20 people have been shot dead in the township in recent months.

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.