Haiti commemorates Jan 2010 earthquake

Haiti commemorates the January 12, 2010 earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands of Haitians and 102 United Nations staff.

The United Nations (UN) has embarked on a week of commemorative activities starting from last Friday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says their aim is to honour the memory of those who died.

Millions of Haitians lost their homes, family members and so much more in the devastating earthquake.

UN staff members in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince have been invited to attend a commemorative ceremony to be held at the site of the Christopher Hotel, which had housed the UN peacekeeping mission’s headquarters and collapsed during the earthquake.

Source: SABC News

