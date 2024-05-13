Hajj 1445: “What an honour it is to be chosen as a guest of Allah”

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Hajj season is upon us, and Cape Town International Airport was alive with excitement and emotion as a significant group of Capetonian pilgrims set off for Hajj on Sunday.

In true Cape Town style, the atmosphere was filled with warmth and camaraderie as hundreds of family members and friends gathered to bid farewell and offer their blessings to the Hujaaj embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj 1445 AH/2024.

For many of the Hujaaj, this pilgrimage is a long-cherished dream, often at the top of their bucket list, especially when it comes to fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam.

Speaking to VOC News at the airport, Rukeya Andrews from Bonteheuwel shared her sentiments, saying, “I express gratitude to Allah SWT for granting me this opportunity to be one of His guests. Alhamdulillah, I will never forget the overwhelming feeling when I received the news of my Hajj accreditation approval. I have been on the waiting list since 2016.”

Andrews continued, “It’s bittersweet for me because I lost my husband during Covid-19, and he was supposed to accompany me. I will fervently pray for him and all those who have passed away, asking for their elevation to a high place in Jannah. I eagerly anticipate laying eyes on the Kaaba.”

Husband and wife Ebrahim and Amina Adams from Crawford expressed their gratitude, saying, “Today, we are overwhelmed with blessings. We can never adequately express our gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon us by Allah. To be chosen as one of this year’s pilgrims is a tremendous honour.”

“We will not forget to pray for our beloved country and implore Allah to alleviate the challenges and obstacles we face as a nation. When we reach Madinah, we will tell the Prophet Muhammad (pbh) that the people of Cape Town love him the most.”

Meanwhile, a representative from the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) commented, “We are providing assistance to the pilgrims throughout their six-week journey for Hajj 1445, Alhamdulillah. We extend well wishes to all families as they eagerly anticipate the invitation from Allah SWT. The airport is abuzz with families bidding farewell to the pilgrims.”

Amina Adams, spiritual guide for Yusra Travel and Tours, remarked, “Allah SWT has chosen us to serve His guests, and what an honour it is. We appeal to the Ummah to keep us in their sincere prayers, and may Allah grant us health and strength to fulfil our duty in serving His guests.”

Photos: VOCfm