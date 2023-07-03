‘Hajj 2023/1444 AH a success,’ says SAHUC

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Over 1 000 pilgrims are expected back in South Africa over the course of the week. This comes as the Hajj 2023/1444AH season has wrapped up following an intense five days of fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam in Makkah Al Mukarramah, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday, the South African Hajj, and Umrah Council (SAHUC) President Shaheen Essop said the departure from the holy lands has begun.

“Between Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, we expect around 1 500 hujaaj [pilgrims] to return to South Africa over the next four days and no issues have been reported from the ground across the globe. So, all that is left to do is make du’aa [supplication] that hujaaj are granted a Hajj Maqbool and Mabroor,” explained Essop.

He further explained a more comprehensive update will be given on the entire course once all mission workers have returned from within the Kingdom.

“We will be able to address all challenges, pitfalls, and improvements we are looking to introduce from the Hajj period as soon as we can. But overall, it has been a success. We are aware of social media posts doing the rounds expressing their disappointment in service, but we will address these claims in due time,” added Essop.

The final pilgrim will arrive by the 17th of July and the last mission workers will land on the 22nd of July.

VOC