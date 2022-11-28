Hajj 2023: SAHUC opens accreditation for travel operators

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

The South African Hajj & Umrah Council (SAHUC) announced applications have opened for local Muslim owned travel operators who are IATA (International Aviation Travel Association) accredited to apply for the Hajj year 1444 AH / 2023.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday morning, SAHUC President, Shaheen Essop explained there are numerous numbers of requirements, however, all operators can apply but accreditation will only be granted to those without grievances put against them.

“Operators that wish to apply should basically comply with the prescribed requirements of SAHUC. We have a code of conduct that the operator needs to complete, and it highlights all the necessary details with regards to how to interact with Hujaaj, the Saudi Kingdom and SAHUC. It also includes various other aspects relating to service delivery at the highest degree”, described Essop.

According to Essop, operators have until mid-December to apply.

“The 15th of December is the deadline in which all documentation must be submitted to SAHUC in order for us to start that review process of the documentation and then call for one on one meetings,” said Essop.

He also encouraged operators to prepare their Hajj packages well in advance.

“We’re hoping that the ministry of Hajj within the Kingdom will call SAHUC for its meeting regarding the rules and processes relating to the upcoming Hajj and once that is in place we will release the accreditation list for the Hujaaj so operators need to be ready with packages once that list is published,” stated Essop.

Lastly, Essop has assured aspiring pilgrims that SAHUC has requested an increase in the Hajj quota alongside the removal of 65-year-old age limit set in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have made representations on these two issues and we await the response from within the Kingdom but insha Allah we pray that all of our requests are answered favorably to our benefit and all pilgrims around the globe,” added Essop.

For more information visit http://sahuc.org.za/

VOC