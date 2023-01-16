Hajj 2023: SAHUC releases prelim Hajj operators list

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

Following a weeklong Hajj and Umrah convention and exhibition in Saudi Arabia last week on the upcoming Hajj 1444 AH/2023, South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) President Shaheen Essop revealed the preliminary list of six accredited Hajj operators.

The list includes:

o Harveyworld Travel Evans Park

o Khidmatul Awaam Pilgrim Services

o XL Flywell Travel

o Travel & Tour World (TTW)

o Yusra Tours

o World of Travel

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday, Essop explained some operators are still under review.

“This is an annual process. Last year we had four applications and three accreditations. However, this year there are some operators that still have outstanding matters and our national accreditation committee are sifting through this to ensure we can secure even more operators insha Allah [God willing],” explained Essop.

Essop said there is a set criterion that operators needed to adhere to in order to be approved as a Hajj operator.

“Our application pre-requisite consists of just over 20 requirements that proposed operators must comply with. They need to be IATA (International Air Transport Association) approved, no disciplinary actions pending, all outstanding monies paid etc and these matters need to be cleared before operators can be authorized,” described Essop.

According to Essop, all accredited pilgrims are stipulated to use one of the accredited Hajj operators to secure travel for Hajj. This year’s local quota sits at 2 500.

“When a hajji is accredited, it is incumbent on that pilgrim to contact an approved operator from our list because these operators will be added to an e-hajj system and only they will be allowed to operate within the kingdom under our auspices,” said Essop.

Furthermore, SAHUC will kick off its annual Hajj roadshow this weekend culminating in Cape Town on the 22nd January at 10h00 at the Athlone Civic Centre where all further queries will be dealt with adequately.

“The first accreditation list for hujaaj will be released before the roadshow begins,” added Essop.

VOC