Hajj 2023: SAHUC reminds pilgrims in the queue to accept or defer before time runs out

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

The time is beckoning for aspiring hujaaj [pilgrims] to either accept or defer their accreditation for Hajj 2023/1444 AH.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday morning, The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) President Shaheen Essop encouraged pilgrims to be swift in their decision to streamline the process for hujaaj who are waiting in the queue.

“If you do not accept or defer before 18h30 this evening you will be discredited by SAHUC and face a penalty of 30 points and this will result in you moving to the back of the queue when you want to reapply for Hajj,” said Essop.

Essop asked families to alert SAHUC of deceased relatives who are in the queue to free up space for other hajjis to be granted the opportunity.

“If for example my family member has died and they have been accredited, I should alert SAHUC as soon as possible in order to allow another eligible pilgrim to take that spot,” said Essop.

Further to this, the applicant must decide on a hajj operator before the 11th February at 18h30. For those who are uncertain of the financial implications, Essop encouraged aspiring hajjis to accept and wait for the complete costs to be revealed.

“Accept your accreditation because once the packages come out and you see you’re not in the finical position to take on this particular hajj, you are in the position to defer and you will receive a full refund of accreditation fee and you will be parked for a future date,” explained Essop.

NB: Local SAHUC offices have moved to 21st Belgravia Road, Wembley Centre, 2nd Floor

Contact number: 010 020 7400

VOC