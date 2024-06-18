Hajj miracles: The power of intention & prayer

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

With over 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims performing the sacred journey of Hajj 1445 this year, it’s crucial to recognize the significant financial challenges it often entails.

The cost of Hajj includes travel expenses, accommodation, meals, and other associated costs, making it a financially demanding journey for many. Despite these challenges, the pilgrimage remains a deeply spiritual experience for those who undertake it.

VOC News spoke to some resilient Hajjis who, despite financial challenges, managed to fulfil their spiritual duty.

Nadeema Windvogel (68) from Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, shared:

“In 2013, het ek niyaah (intention) gemaak om te gaan Hajj en die tyd was ek al ‘n pensionaris. Ek het gerook, toe praat ek met Allah en ek sê vir Allah ek wil nie meer rook nie; ek kan al die geld gebruik om te gaan Hajj [sic].”

She also recalled the moment she decided to quit smoking: “Die eerste Ramadan toe wat ek nog dink, steek ek ‘n sigaret aan agter Maghrib (sunset prayers) nadat ek klaar gesalaah het. Toe hoor ek iemand fluister in my oor: Nadeema, jy rook nie meer nie. En ek dink, ya Allah, wie praat nou met my? [sic]” “In die very moment, realiseer ek dat Allah het geaccept my dua (prayer) dat ek nie meer wil rook nie. En toe begin ek en my man gesave met my pensioen. Ek het sowing werk gedoen. Ek het ‘n blikkie gehad waar ek al my geld gehou het, enige geld wat ek gemaak het, het ek gesê halwe vir my en halwe vir die Hajj-blikkie. [sic]”

Another Hajja, Gabieba Davids, who lives in Lentegeur, made her intention to go on Hajj in 2005 and shared some of her experiences when she left for Hajj in 2009:

“I asked Allah (SWT) to grant me the ability to go on Hajj and to stand in front of the Kaaba one day,” she said.

“At that time, I was working at Pals Clothing in Salt River. I told myself I needed to start selling something to get some money in. I started off by selling socks, and then I started selling afdroe lappe en opvas lappe [sic].”

However, she found it difficult to make sufficient money.

“I wasn’t making a lot of money this way, and the wages weren’t enough. I was a single parent needing to look after my kids as well, and I wasn’t reaching my goal. I then decided that I was going to leave my job and take my provident fund and use that money for my ticket to Makkah.”

She said she wasn’t worried about how she was going to earn money upon her return from the holy lands, all that mattered was that she made it to Hajj.

“I knew that Allah (SWT) would make a way for me. I put my faith in Allah.”

Haaj Gabieba also shared how she initially was not accredited to go on Hajj but later received accreditation with the last accreditation list.

“I was crying in my Tahajjud salaah (nightly prayers); I couldn’t sleep because my name wasn’t on the accreditation list. One morning after Fajr, I got a call from the agent who told me my name was on the last list. I was so excited, Alhamdulillah (praise be to God).”

Meanwhile, Hajja Saleekha Petersen from Steenberg shared some of her journey to Hajj in 1435 (2014):

“When I registered, I didn’t even tell my husband. When I told him we were accredited, he was all smiles. But we didn’t have money, and I said no, we will make a way. We had to pay a deposit, and I decided that we would sell our car to pay for the deposit.”

“The rest of the money we gathered by saving and selling things. I worked in catering at the time, and Allah (SWT) made a way for me to work. I had so many jobs, and it was truly Allah that made that possible.”

Hajji Zainab Armien from Ottery, who left for Hajj last year, shared her experience with receiving some financial assistance from Rihlatul Umr, an organization that assists females by sponsoring a portion of their Hajj funds:

“I was just getting out of a divorce when I received my Hajj accreditation and didn’t know where I was going to get the money to pay for my Hajj, but I made my intention that I was going on Hajj that year,” she said.

“One of my friends then told me to seek assistance from Rihlatul Umr, and I went and applied, and they approved my application to pay a portion of my Hajj fees. I also made the decision to sell my wedding ring, and when I told the jeweller that I was using the money for my Hajj, they gave me double what I initially paid for, Subhanallah (Glory be to Allah).”

“Allah won’t accredit you if there isn’t a way out for you. Put your trust and effort in. Allah has hand-chosen us among millions of people; we are honoured to be His guests.”

These stories highlight the power of faith and resilience. The path to Hajj is not merely a physical journey but a profound spiritual quest that transforms lives and strengthens one’s connection to their God.

** Hajj is the pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford it. It takes place annually during the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah and is a significant spiritual journey for Muslims around the world.

VOC News

Photo: @HaramainInfo/X