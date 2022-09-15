Halal Tourism Association of South Africa launches in CPT

VOC
The Halal Tourism Association of South Africa is on a mission to become the country’s “voice” of halal, by facilitating a well-rounded transition into the lucrative market. Several stakeholders gathered for the companies’ official launch at the Capetonian Hotel on Wednesday evening.
Speakers emphasised the pivotal position of Cape Town in the Western Cape as a key hub of Muslim friendly tourism. Travellers are becoming increasingly concerned with halal food and prayer and ablution facilities, while hoping to avoid price discriminations.
Chairlady and founder, Fairuz Holliday-October, told a riveting back story of seizing an opportunity after gaining decades of experience in the industry. She says the aim is to provide an array of educational and training opportunities, to expand the growing database of halal establishments and Muslim-friendly destinations.