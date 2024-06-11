Hamas accepts UN ceasefire resolution, official says

Share this article

Hamas accepts a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution and is ready to negotiate over the details, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters today, adding that it was up to Washington to ensure that Israel abides by it.

Hamas accepts the UN Security Council resolution in regard to the ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli troops and swap of prisoners of war for detainees held by Israel, he said.

“The US administration is facing a real test to carry out its commitments in compelling the occupation to immediately end the war in an implementation of the UN Security Council resolution,” Abu Zuhri said.

This comes after 14 of the 15 Security Council members voted in favour of a US-drafted resolution. Russia abstained.

The resolution states that Israel has accepted the ceasefire proposal. Tel Aviv has failed to abide by previous UN ceasefire resolutions, including most recently in March, it has also not complied with the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to cease its genocidal actions in Gaza and “immediately halt” its operations in the southernmost city in the Strip, Rafah.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 36,700 Palestinians and wounded in excess of 83,000 others, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. It has also destroyed about 80 per cent of Gaza’s buildings and displaced two million of the Strip’s 2.3 million population, according to the UN.

Source: Middle East Monitor