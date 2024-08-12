Hamas affirms its willingness and commitment to maintain efforts of mediation and negotiation talks to reach a ceasefire agreement

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas affirmed its willingness and commitment to maintain efforts of mediation and negotiation talks to reach a ceasefire agreement and end the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

“Hamas has engaged in several rounds of negotiations and has provided all the necessary flexibility and positivity in order to achieve the goals and interests of our people, stop the bloodshed, and end the genocide against them in a way that opens the way for a prisoner exchange deal, relief for our people, the return of the displaced,” detailed Hamas.

The resistance further outlined the progression of ceasefire talks dating back to 6 May (2024) when Hamas agreed to the mediators’ proposal.

“Israel continued to emphasize its stance that it was not serious about a permanent ceasefire, and its aggressive practices against our people were practical evidence of that,” remarked Hamas.

Although our mediator brothers in Egypt and Qatar are aware of the true intentions and stances of the occupation and its prime minister, explained Hamas, the movement responded to the latest agreement on 2 July (2024) but Israel came up with new conditions that were not proposed throughout the negotiation process.

“Israel went on to escalate its aggression against our people and committed more massacres, leading to the assassination of the movement’s leader, the martyred leader, Ismail Haniyeh—may Allah have mercy on him—in confirmation of its intentions to continue the aggression and not to reach a ceasefire agreement.” “The movement calls on the mediators to submit a plan to implement what they presented to the movement and approved on 2 July, based on Biden’s vision and the Security Council resolution, and to oblige the occupation to do so, instead of going to more rounds of negotiations or new proposals,” asserted Hamas.

