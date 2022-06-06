Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Hamas calls for protection of Palestinian children against Israeli ‘crimes’

International, NewsNo Comments
Resistance group Hamas has called for providing international protection to Palestinian children against Israeli “crimes”, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israel is practising all types of crimes against Palestinian children, including killing, abduction, assassination, siege and house arrest,” Hamas said in a statement marking the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

The day is celebrated throughout to acknowledge the pain by children the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional damage.

“This day is a reminder of the plight and suffering of Palestinian children at home, in refugee camps and in diaspora,” Hamas said.

It cited that 88 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli forces since last year.

“Children held in Israeli prisons are subjected to psychological and physical abuse,” Hamas said, going on to call on the international community to intervene to release children from Israeli jails.

According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,700 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 160 minors.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


