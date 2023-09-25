Hamas condemns Israel’s detention of Palestinian student from campus

Share this article

Hamas yesterday condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ detention of Palestinian college students from campus in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

In a statement, the movement said: “The Israeli occupation forces’ storming of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah and detention of the student body president and members of student council reiterates the vital role of the student blocs in resisting the occupation.”

It went on to stress the “unwavering commitment of Palestinian students to fending off the Israeli colonial occupation and terrorist settlers’ attacks.”

The Palestinian Resistance Movement called for Palestinians to increase their support for resistance against the occupation, stressing that all universities and other national institutions “must take up their responsibility in the protection of Palestinian students.”

It added that all students must be released from the jails of Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) immediately.

Source: Middle East Monitor