Hamas condemns the closure of the Rafah border crossing between Palestine and the Arab Republic of Egypt

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Israeli Occupation Army continues to close the Rafah border crossing between Palestine and the Arab Republic of Egypt for the 100th consecutive day, after burning, bulldozing, and rendering it out of service. This comes in conjunction with an unprecedented deepening of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip across all aspects of life.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Hamas added that the crime constitutes a clear legal violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and all international agreements.

“The occupation has blocked the entry of medical supplies and health delegations and also prohibited the entry of medicines and treatments, further exacerbating the dire health and humanitarian situation.”

“This demonstrates the Israeli occupation’s intention to collapse the health system and disable hospitals, highlighting its use of starvation as a tool for political pressure, which deepens famine, particularly in the governorates of Gaza and North Gaza,” reiterated Hamas.