Hamas condemns the initial report issued by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and deemed its findings biased

By Kouthar Sambo

Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the initial report issued by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and deemed its findings biased.

This comes after HRW revealed the evidence on Sunday, stating that a misfired rocket at the Al-Ahli Hospital on 17 October was likely the cause of an explosion that resulted in dozens of casualties.

Furthermore, the movement relayed that the findings were leaning towards the Israeli narrative, as it held the “resistance factions” responsible for the aerial bombardment while lacking clear evidence when arriving at this conclusion.

Recent reports indicated that the evidence cited an “apparent rocket-propelled munition, such as those commonly used by Palestinian armed groups…”

“Despite many investigations made by various international bodies have confirmed the occupation’s responsibility for the attack, the report also neglected the Zionist systematical policy of targeting hospitals, which left great damage in many hospitals in the Gaza Strip – this was broadcast live and documented via millions of viewers,” cited Hamas in a statement.

The movement further added that HRW failed to be on the scene of the event, and therefore, questioned the reputability of its findings.

“What also makes this report suspicious is the organization’s lack of access to the scene of the event, and the inability to collect evidence, meet witnesses, and listen to the reports of the competent authorities,” explained Hamas. “We call on the organization to retract the report and wait for the end of the aggression, and we welcome them to visit Gaza and directly investigate the heinous incident,” asserted Hamas.

Photo: X/QudsNen