Hamas condemns the ongoing massacres and poor conditions Palestinians endure

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has expressed condemnation towards the conditions, massacres, and brutal raids leveled against Palestinians, particularly in the Deir al-Balah Governorate.

“The Deir al-Balah Governorate is crowded with displaced people in the middle of the Gaza Strip, from criminal escalation and brutal raids, displacement under bombardment and targeting, and the cramming of defenseless citizens into narrow sectors that lack the minimum levels of humanitarian services,” the resistance expressed.

Hamas added that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was out of service, deeming the situation “one of the most hideous images of genocide” known to humanity.

The resistance further urged the support of the international community, the United Nations (UN), and its organizations to advocate for an end to the “brutal genocide.”

“We appeal to international communities to demand the occupation to stop the crimes carried out against innocent civilians in the Deir al-Balah Governorate and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, to work on its reopening and provision of necessary fuel and medical supplies, and to hold the leaders of the occupation, war criminals, accountable for their brutal crimes against humanity,” reiterated Hamas.

Marking 326 days of the ongoing Israeli aggressions in Gaza, the Government Media Office reported over 3,500 massacres committed by the occupation forces, with over 50,400 martyrs and missing persons still stuck under the rubble.

Photo: QudsNen/X