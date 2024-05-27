Hamas condemns the recent massacre which unfolded in Rafah against displaced Palestinian citizens in tents

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has condemned the recent massacre which unfolded in Rafah against displaced citizens in tents in the western Rafah city on Sunday evening.

According to recent media reports, the death toll from Israeli air strikes on a camp near Rafah has risen to 40.

“The massacre took place in an area crowded with hundreds of thousands of displaced people and declared as a safe area by the criminal army, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of citizens, most of them women and children,” declared Hamas.

The resistance further labeled the latest Israeli invasion as a “complete defiance and disregard for the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that demanded it to stop its aggression against Rafah.”

We hold the United States administration and President Joe Biden responsible for this massacre, asserted Hamas, as Israel could not have committed this massacre without the US support and green light for it to invade Rafah. “We demand the immediate and urgent implementation of the decisions by the ICJ and to put pressure to stop this massacre along with the blood-shedding of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” affirmed Hamas. “We also call to put pressure on the Zionist occupation army to withdraw from the Rafah crossing, enabling the crews at the crossing to continue their work and to facilitate the entry of aid and relief,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: @QudsNen/X