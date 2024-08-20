Hamas condemns the use of starvation and food deprivation policies against civilians in Gaza

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian group Hamas has expressed condemnation for the United States (US) administration explicitly using starvation and food deprivation policies against civilians in Gaza.

“This is considered a war crime and a crime against humanity. The Government Media Office condemns the use of starvation and food deprivation by the Israeli occupation forces and the US administration against civilians, including children and women in Gaza, as a political pressure tool,” asserted the resistance.

We completely reject linking the provision of aid and food to civilians, children, and women to the decision of a ceasefire, said Hamas, which the Israeli occupation forces have refused to implement for many months.

“We consider linking these two issues a blatant crime that requires condemnation from the international community, international organizations, and all free nations.” “For 105 days, the “Israeli” occupation forces, with US approval, have continued to close the Rafah border crossing between Palestine and Egypt after burning, bulldozing, and rendering it inoperative,” added Hamas.

Furthermore, early reports revealed that Hamas had accused the US of “buying time for Israel to continue its genocide.” This comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a bridging proposal for a Gaza truce deal and urged the Palestinian group to do the same.

