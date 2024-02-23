Hamas delegation leaves Cairo after three days of talks

Share this article

A Hamas delegation, led by the group’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh, has left Egypt after three days of discussions in the capital Cairo.

According to a Hamas statement, the delegation met Israeli officials and the head of Egypt’s intelligence service Abbas Kamel, and discussed a ceasefire agreement which would involve the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

Also discussed was the flow of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza and ongoing tensions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, where Israeli forces have prevented Muslims going to worship in recent weeks.

The White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa was also in Egypt this week for talks.

What has been happening in Gaza?

Medical charity MSF says psychological injuries have led children as young as five to tell it they would prefer to die.

At least seven Palestinians killed heading from Gaza City to the south, along with a number of others killed in Gaza City queuing for aid.

Israeli forces targeted a camp for displaced people in the Al-Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip, with the most injured from the attack being children.

Israeli forces targeted an apartment in the Al-Shawt neighborhood in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, with a number of injured people arriving at the Kuwaiti Hospital.

Israeli forces targeted the former Abu Oreiban police station building in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip which caused a number of casualties and injuries.

Source: Al Jazeera