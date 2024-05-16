Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed its condemnation for the targeting of defenseless Palestinian civilians.

“This is a fascist retaliatory behavior that reflects the extent of the confusion that this defeated army is experiencing, after the steadfastness of our people on their land and as a result of the painful strikes inflicted on them by the Palestinian resistance, led by the Al-Qassam Brigades,” remarked the resistance.

Hamas further urged the international community, the United Nations, and its relevant institutions to execute the necessary steps to stop the Israeli occupation and government from committing war crimes.

“While we hold the United States (US) administration and its president, Biden, responsible for this dangerous escalation, we demand it to backtrack its criminal policies and its unlimited support for the war of genocide that it has been continuing,” asserted Hamas.

The resistance further stressed the importance of international support and pressure on the Israeli government.

“We call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free peoples worldwide, to intensify and activate all tools of pressure on the governments and bodies that support the occupation entity, and to oblige it to stop this ongoing massacre,” appealed Hamas.

Furthermore, the resistance reported that the latest Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression has exceeded over 35000 of which 75% are children, women, and elderly people.

Photo: @QudsNen/X