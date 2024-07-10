Hamas expresses condemnation towards the torture and brutality against Palestinian detainees

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“The horrific testimonies given by the released detainees, the traces of brutal torture on their bodies, and the condition in which the two recently released detainees appeared, journalist Muath Amarneh and athlete Muazzaz Obayyat; confirms the extent of serious violations and heinous crimes committed in prisons and detention centers.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The statement follows the accounts of numerous Palestinian detainees making the rounds on social media, depicting direct evidence of torture imposed by the Israeli occupation.

“What our prisoners are exposed to in the occupation prisons exceeds all the brutality. It confirms that the occupation government and its army are without morals and that they have ignored all international agreements and laws regarding the treatment of prisoners,” stressed Hamas.

The resistance further urged for “immediate intervention” from the international community, such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations (UN), and its institutions, to enter these detention centers and investigate the gross violations committed.

“We call on our Palestinian people in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank to escalate the clash with the occupation soldiers and settlers, in support of our prisoners, until they are liberated and the restrictions of the criminal occupation are broken on them and on our land and our sanctities,” asserted the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X