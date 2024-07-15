Hamas expresses dismay over the weapons and ammunition used to massacre the Palestinians

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“The United States (US) administration has caused a major humanitarian catastrophe and severe damage to our Palestinian people by engaging in the crime of genocide and supplying the occupation with internationally banned weapons that have killed tens of thousands of civilians.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The resistance added the move has led to the killing of more than 38,500 martyrs and over 88,800 wounded and injured.

Hamas noted the weapons and ammunition used to commit thousands of horrific massacres against civilians and displaced persons, with most of the victims being children and women.

“The US administration has paved the way for the occupation to complete the crime of genocide with its internationally banned weapons, which are used to bomb mountains and high-rise buildings, while the occupation bombed nylon and cloth tents of displaced people without any stance from the U.S. administration towards these massacres and slaughters,” detailed Hamas. “The occupation has destroyed more than 75% of the housing sector, hospitals, schools, and churches, in addition to the deliberate killing of journalists, doctors, scientists, researchers, elites, and students of schools and universities and all segments of Palestinian society,” stressed the resistance.

