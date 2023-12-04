Hamas expresses its dismay at the intention of the United Kingdom (UK) to involve its military in the aggression in the Gaza Strip

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas expressed its dismay at the intention of the United Kingdom (UK) to involve its military in the aggression in the Gaza Strip.

According to Hamas, the movement viewed the intention of the UK to partner with the Israeli occupation forces as a crime, as it would be partaking in “massacres” inflicted upon Palestinian people.

“The UK should have corrected its historically negative stance towards our people, disavowing the Balfour Declaration, which is considered the crime of the century, instead of committing another offense,” expressed Hamas in a statement.

The movement further added that the UK should not remind the world of its shameful colonial past by placing the UK government in hostility with the besieged Palestinians and all free people worldwide who reject the Israeli narrative.

“We call on the UK to reconsider its direct participation and political and financial support for the genocidal war against Gaza. We urge London to cease its subordination to Washington and its contribution to igniting wars, and instead, contribute to the promotion of peace and stability in the region,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: X/@QudsNen