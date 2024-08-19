Hamas: “Hamas has dealt responsibly with the efforts of the mediator brothers in Qatar and Egypt and with all the proposals aimed at reaching an agreement”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“Hamas has dealt responsibly with the efforts of the mediator brothers in Qatar and Egypt and with all the proposals aimed at reaching an agreement to stop the aggression against our people and conclude a prisoner exchange deal to spare the blood of our people and put an end to the war of genocide, against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

This is according to the resistance group Hamas. The statement comes following talks of a ceasefire while Israel seems to be dragging the process and lacking in resolution.

Hamas added that it expressed its approval of the mediators’ proposal on May 6 (2024), which was welcomed by United States (US) President Joe Biden’s announcement and what was stated in the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution. According to Hamas, they responded to the proposal presented by the mediators, resulting in its approval on July 2 (2024).

“Following the release of the trilateral statement, the movement demanded that the mediators submit a plan to implement what they had presented to the resistance, and agreed on it so that the negotiations do not remain in a vicious circle due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s procrastination and his placing of more conditions and obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement,” detailed Hamas.

Netanyahu is still putting obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, said the resistance, and setting new conditions and demands to prolong the war.

“The new proposal responds to Netanyahu’s conditions and aligns with them, especially his rejection of a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing to occupy the “Netzarim Corridor” area, the Rafah Crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor.” “We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for the failure of the mediators’ efforts, the obstruction of reaching an agreement, and fully responsible for the lives of his prisoners, who are exposed to the same danger that our people are exposed to due to his continued aggression and systematic targeting of all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip,” reiterated Hamas.

Stay tuned to VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday as we delve into a discussion on ceasefire talks, as Israel is deliberately prolonging a long-term solution for Palestinians.

Photo: QudsNen/X