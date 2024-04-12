Hamas member, Dr Basem Naim: “It’s a ceasefire negotiation and not a prisoner deal negotiation.”

Share this article

“It’s a ceasefire negotiation and not a prisoner deal negotiation. The prisoner’s deal is one of the items to be negotiated. Why do we fall into the trap set by Netanyahu?”

This is according to the Member of the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas in Gaza, Dr Basem Naim.

The remark follows the recent negotiations talks between Hamas and Israel in Cairo.

“Part of negotiations is to reach a ceasefire agreement to have enough time and safety to collect final and more precise data about the captured Israelis because they are in different places by different groups, some of them are under the rubble killed with our people (Palestinians), and we negotiate to get heavy equipment for this purpose,” detailed Naim.

What we are demanding around the negotiating table are the expected results of such negotiations, said Naim.

“These results are the true guarantees for a sustainable quietness and opening the way for relief and rebuilding of Gaza, to give our people a perspective of hope,” reiterated Naim.

He stressed the stance of Palestinians as a whole, saying that We can’t no Palestinian would accept the renewal of Israeli existence inside the strip as this would give Israel the legitimacy to launch a new aggression against Palestinians.

“What the Israelis failed to achieve by the carpet bombardment and genocide over six months, won’t be able to achieve by more force or absurd or delusional negotiations,” elaborated Naim.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Illustrative]

