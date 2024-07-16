Hamas: “Over 320 martyrs and injured have reached hospitals in the past 48 hours with their bodies burned due to the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the Israeli occupation”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas released the latest numbers on the most recent massacres executed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians.

“Over 320 martyrs and injured have reached hospitals in the past 48 hours with their bodies burned due to the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the Israeli occupation,” clarified Hamas.

According to Hamas, the number of martyrs and injured who have reached hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours has risen to 320.

“They have arrived with their bodies burned due to the use of internationally prohibited weapons by the Israeli occupation forces.”

This comes as images and videos have made the rounds on social media depicting the most gruesome, inhumane injuries brought on by internationally banned weapons and ammunition.

“According to medical estimates, the weapons used by the Israeli occupation forces causing third-degree burns are thermal or chemical weapons. These are unconventional, internationally banned weapons, mostly of American manufacture,” declared Hamas. “These weapons cause a chemical reaction with the skin, leading to the direct chemical erosion of tissues in the bodies of martyrs and the injured. They cause severe pain and deep physical damage, resulting in fatal burns within 27 hours or less. We have indeed lost many martyrs in this tragic manner.”

We strongly condemn the crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians, children, and women, expressed Hamas, and we call on all countries of the world to denounce these incendiary crimes against civilians.

“We hold the American administration fully responsible, both legally and morally, for supplying the Israeli occupation with these various types of internationally prohibited weapons. We also hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the crimes and massacres it commits against civilians and displaced persons,” asserted the resistance.

Photo: QudsNen/X