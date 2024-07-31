Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Hamas’ Head of Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has been assassinated in the Iranian capital, Tehran in what the Palestinian resistance group has described as “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence.”

Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and was killed early Wednesday (31 July) along with a bodyguard when their residence was targeted.

The assassination occurred nearly ten months into Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, marking a significant development.

However, the Israeli government has remained largely silent on the assassination, though the news has been met with approval by many Israelis who view it as a significant achievement in their country’s long-standing conflict with Hamas.

As investigations into the assassination continue, the incident has further inflamed an already volatile situation, raising concerns about the potential for increased violence in the region.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Usuf Chikte, a member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), condemned the assassination.

“This gangster-style assassination has shocked the world yet again,” Chikte stated.

“It’s beneficial for Netanyahu and will continue to keep him out of jail. His actions are consistent with his statements in the United States at congress. However, it’s detrimental to the regime and the people in Israel, presenting a clear contradiction. He will pursue this relentlessly.”

Meanwhile, Chikte highlighted that Israel’s belief that killing resistance leaders would end the resistance is misguided.

“This incident reminded me of Chris Hani’s death – they not only tried to kill a person but also tried to kill a dream – the dream of a liberated Palestine,” Chikte added.

Despite the ongoing violence and the continued bombardment in Gaza, Chikte noted that the people of Palestine remain resolute, believing they can replenish their leadership and continue their resistance.

“The floundering and the end of the days of an Apartheid Israel is near. The Palestinians are undiminished, and I think that is a lesson we need to take from this as well,” Chikte added.

VOC News

Photo: QudsNen/X