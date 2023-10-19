Hamas refutes claims of attacks on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The resistance movement, Hamas, has condemned and refuted the attacks on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza which took place on Tuesday evening.

“The Israeli Occupation Entity is trying to evade their responsibility for the crime of bombarding the Baptist Arab National Hospital in Gaza City, which the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) committed,” said Hamas in a statement.

The movement further described the atrocity as a “heinous crime” that was committed against innocent Palestinian civilians.

Hamas further added that those critically injured already have nowhere safe to heal, and because the Israeli Apartheid regime executed a siege on the entire enclave, many see the hospital as a safe haven from the brutal aggressions.

“It is necessary to affirm that, the Baptist Hospital belongs to the Anglican Episcopal Church in Jerusalem, and was built before the occupation of Palestine,” confirmed Hamas.

It is obvious that the Israeli forces have been “spreading lies,” explained Hamas, since the very beginning of their destructive war on Palestinians.

The movement went on to cite the fake news which was disseminated by the Israeli state.

Photo: X/QudsNen