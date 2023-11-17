Hamas refutes claims of using Al-Shifa Hospital for military purposes

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Pentagon just claimed that Hamas used Al-Shifa Hospital for military purposes but has yet to give the exact location or time of the so-called use.”

This is according to the Resistance Movement, Hamas.

The US State Department also alleged that Hamas used hospitals and schools as military sites, expressed Hamas, but the claims have not gone unnoticed by the movement.

“That these claims are a repetition of a blatantly false narrative, demonstrated by ridiculous stories fabricated by the occupation army’s spokesman after they stormed Al-Rantisi and Al-Shifa Hospitals, where they put the safety of patients and medical staff at stake,” stressed Hamas in statement.

Hamas further elaborated on the blatant diversion of focus by US adminsrations, as the US have been “ignoring their call and the management of Al-Shifa Hospital’s plea” to inspect hospitals and schools.

“This will confirm that the occupation’s story is nothing but fabricated, and indicates not only the US responsibility but also reveals its involvement in war crimes and genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation against our people,” reiterated Hamas. “It constitutes another American cover for the continued aggression aimed at destroying our medical sector to pave the way for displacing our people,” added Hamas.

Photo: Hamas Online