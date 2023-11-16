Hamas refutes claims of weapons being stored at Al-Shifa Hospital

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli occupation’s claim that weapons are being stored at Al-Shifa Hospital is a blatant lie that should deceive nobody any longer. This is according to the Resistance Movement Hamas.

“This is nothing but a continuation of its lies and cheap propaganda trying to justify its genocidal crimes destroying the health sector in Gaza,” expressed Hamas in a statement.

The movement further added that this is the same false narrative that Israeli forces pushed during their incursion into Rantisi Children’s Hospital.

“The occupation placed weapons on the floor, and plotted blatantly fabricated scenarios,” reiterated Hamas.

For two consecutive weeks, explained Hamas, the movement continues to call upon the international community to intervene and review the conditions of hospitals and determine the falsehood of the Israeli occupation’s allegations.

“We, the Palestinians, are aware of the degree of lies and deception the occupation has plotted to cover up its crimes against children, women, and defenseless civilians,” added Hamas.

This comes as the ongoing aggression on hospitals, schools, places of worship and the bombing of houses of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip marks 41 consecutive days.

