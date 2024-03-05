Hamas says the latest Palestinian death climbed to over 30, 500

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reported that the latest Palestinian death climbed to over 30, 500 of which 75% are children, women, and elderly people.

“More than 7.000 Palestinians are still under the rubble of the destroyed homes including over 5.000 children,” said the movement in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of injured people has exceeded 72,000, and more than 2,600 massacres were executed against Palestinian families by bombing their homes while they were still inside.

Hamas further cited the latest numbers around the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip:

The bombing of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on October 17 resulted in 471 people killed.

The amount of civil defense rescue teams killed while on duty amounts to +48 members.

The death toll includes 158 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff killed by the Israeli occupation army and 26 others injured.

The preliminary estimates for the Palestinian losses of buildings and infrastructure exceed $10 billion.

“Images and videos by the Israeli occupation soldiers showed how they arrested hundreds of Palestinians after forcing them to strip off their clothes,” said Hamas.

This comes as the Israeli army conducted arrests and forcible disappearance of around 3,000 Palestinians from Gaza, as they are held in unknown locations.

Photo: QudsNen/X